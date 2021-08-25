OAK PARK—Thomas S. Manikowski, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Oak Park Rush Hospital.
A funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at St. Giles Church in Oak Park with celebrant Father Tom Unz. Burial will be at the Schreiner Cemetery, Lanark. Arrangements were made by Drechsler, Brown, and Williams Funeral Home in Oak Park.
Tom was born on Oct. 4, 1947, to Sylvester and Jeanette (Plocinski) Manikowski in Blossburg, Pa. Three of his grandparents were Polish immigrants; both of his grandfathers were coal miners.
He grew up knowing the importance of family, church, education and hard work. Tom graduated from West Penn High School in Blossburg and then Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J., in 1969, with a Bachelor of Science in Communications. Tom was an altar server from age eight through college.
Upon graduation, Tom began his lifelong career in insurance underwriting at Fireman's Fund in New York. He was transferred to the Chicago Branch, where he met Diane Shoup from Polo — a Midwest farmer's daughter, as he liked to say. They married in 1978, moved to Boston, had two children, and returned to the Chicago area in 1987, making their home in Crystal Lake for nearly 30 years. Tom retired in 2009, and time was divided between Mount Carroll and Oak Park.
Tom enjoyed coaching and officiating baseball and basketball. He was a life-long Yankees fan and loved college basketball. He was devoted to his family and was a loyal and dedicated friend to the people who knew him best.
Tom is survived by his wife, Diane; his son, Peter; and daughter, Susan. He was delighted in the wonderful persons his children married. Stephanie and Peter have three children: Isabella, Theodore, and Sophia; Aniket and Susan have Ajay.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local youth sports organizations.