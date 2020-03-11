Dear Editor:
I am writing in response to some comments in regards to the closing of West Carroll High School. The statement was, “It is important that the emotion and pride be removed when considering what is best for West Carroll.”
In deference to that statement, I say if we don’t have emotion and pride regarding the future of our students to include a solid and strong district, then what should we have emotion and pride over? I watched Thomson school close and it was heart-wrenching for everyone. Promises were made at consolidation that all would be kept with a school building. Emotions and pride came into play, how could it not?
There is emotion in everyone, all of the good people of West Carroll, voicing an opinion and to know now that people are taking sides instead of weighing the information being given is disappointing. Those that know, after much study, that West Carroll High School is a well-built older building, one that has withstood 60-plus years and more than likely 60-plus more, one that sits on beautiful grounds. One that needs a face-lift, similar to that which I’m sure was given to the Carroll County Courthouse, which will be given to Shimer College, happening for many Savanna and Thomson businesses as well. All buildings need to be kept up/maintained. The high school was neglected through multiple years. Why?
Another statement was, “And it is a West Carroll, not Savanna, or Mount Carroll or Thomson, a truth all need to remember.” Absolutely! I would love to see proof that our Board of Education has done the digging and researching for information that the Support Our Students group has done, to make sure every avenue of possibilities has been looked at before any drastic measures are taken. We all know there is money in the school coffers. Plenty to make the upgrades and fixes at the high school, even if upgrades are made a little at a time. The public has offered time and services to help with these efforts. What is it going to take for them to listen?
I was an employee of the Savanna School District and the West Carroll School District, both who I love very much. Being the head building secretary at the high school for many years led me to many school registration days for which parents were thrilled to have junior high and high school separated. They did not want their kids thrown into the same buildings.
Please note, I experienced the junior/senior high school atmosphere and it was one of chaos, confusion and students intermingling who should not be. It was impossible to keep the two sets of students apart and believe me everything was tried.
From the beginning of consolidation, I was not proud of the way money was mismanaged through the years and how the public was led to believe all was well, when money was spewing from the wallet of the school until it was too late and then cuts of every kind had to made — staff and programs.
Who suffered? Students! Who is watching all of this back and forth between townships? Students. Who is being told that once again, we have a throw-away world so instead of making it state-of-the-art at no more expense to taxpayers, and something to be proud of through many more years, something that will help to attract new families coming into town, let’s just close it down.
Fifteen years of consolidation and finally, finally it seemed things have settled down, goodness knows students are happy and have friends from all over, we don’t seem so separated anymore (and an educational referendum was passed) and now this, driving families away because they don’t want to be part of this negative atmosphere that is being created and this goes for staff as well.
It’s not too late to turn this around school board. Make a difference, it’s on your shoulders how this all turns out. Our kids and grandkids deserve better than this for all communities, Thomson, Mount Carroll and Savanna. Do what’s right for junior and senior high kids.
Anita Stott
Savanna