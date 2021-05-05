Cong. Cheri Bustos will not seek another term

17th District Cong. Cheri Bustos (D-East Moline), who was re-elected to a fifth term in November, announced Friday, April 30, that she will not be seeking another term in Congress when this one is finished at the end of 2022. Cong. Bustos toured the northern portion of the 17th District Monday, May 3, including stops in Rockford, the Galena Gazette and the Carroll County Mirror-Democrat in Mount Carroll where she discussed a number of local issues with Mount Carroll Ald. Mike Risko.