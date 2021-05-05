Cong. Cheri Bustos will not seek another term

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced Friday, April 30, that following a decade of service in Washington, she will not seek another term in Congress after completing her fifth term.
"My North Star has always been to serve my community, drive real results and build a better future,” said Rep. Bustos (D-East Moline). “As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring. That's how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it's why, today, I am announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term.
"It has been an honor to be a voice for our family farmers, working families, those struggling to afford healthcare and so many more. Each time I traveled to Washington, I brought those voices with me to elevate our region and bring real and lasting change.”
Bustos, 59, who was first elected in 2012, defeating U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling, became chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee for the 2020 campaign.
Bustos won a close race against Republican Esther Joy King in November. Bustos, whose term runs through 2022, serves on the House Appropriations Committee and on the House Committee on Agriculture. She’s also on of three co-chairs of the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.
The 17th District includes all of Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside, Fulton, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Mercer, Rock Island, and Warren counties, along with parts of Winnebago, Peoria and Tazewell counties.