'Buddy Holly' at TLP

Matt McClure (Buddy) and Joe Mauldin (Roy Brown) rehearse a song from Timber Lake Playhouse's production of “The Buddy Holly Story” while Crickets drummer, Jerry Allison (Kenan Smith) joins in on drums. “The Buddy Holly Story” opens Thursday, Sept. 9, and continues through the Sept. 19 at the playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Rd. in rural Mount Carroll. Tickets are available through the box office at 815-244-2035 or online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.