'Buddy Holly' at TLP

Timber Lake Playhouse continues its 60th Anniversary Season with the incredible life and legacy of one of Rock and Roll's early pioneers whose musical career only lasted two years, but made a timeless impact.
“The Buddy Holly Story” opens Thursday, Sept. 9, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 19.
“The Buddy Holly Story” tells the true story of Buddy's meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when "that'll be the day" hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on "the day the music died."
The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits, including “That'll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Everyday,” “Oh Boy,” “Not Fade Away,” “Rave On” and “Raining In My Heart.”
The role of Buddy is recreated by Matt McClure. The final concert features Buddy, Ritchie Valens (Luis Garcia-Godoy) singing “La Bamba” and The Big Bopper (Darren Mangler) with “Chantilly Lace.”
TLP's production features local DJ's Brian Reusch of WCCI radio and the Mysterious Blind Hugo of Vintage Radio WQUD in cameo roles.
The production is directed by Dan Danielowski and choreographed by Felicia Finley. Music direction is by Chris Wren with costumes designed by Aaron Kubacak and sets by Matt McClure.
“The incredible legacy of the young man with glasses, whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of Rock and Roll, continues to live on in the TLP production of ‘Buddy’,” said Danielowski.
