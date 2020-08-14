Library offers 19th Amendment program

The 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution gave women the right to vote and the 100th anniversary of its passage is Tuesday, Aug. 18. Diane Manikowski of Mount Carroll will be presenting a history of the suffragette movement worldwide and nationwide, with a focus on the women of Illinois. The on-line event, sponsored by the Mount Carroll District Library, will be presented at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. Join the presentation on the library’s Facebook page or www.mountcarrollpubliclibrary.org. For more information, call the library at 815-244-1751.