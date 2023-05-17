Carroll County Treasurer Lydia Hutchcraft has announced that 2022 property tax bills payable in 2023 are being mailed this week, May 15-19. The color is orange.
Approximately 13,000 tax bills have been mailed and the total taxes extended totals $36,252,352, Hutchcraft said.
The first installment is due Wednesday, July 5, and the second installment Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Hutchcraft said taxpayers should check their bills to make sure the appropriate exemptions have been applied. Contact the Supervisor of Assessments office for exemptions. The phone number is on the back of the tax bill.
All tax information will soon be available on the county website: www.carrollcountyil.gov. See "Property Tax Search.”
In addition to paying at the courthouse, the following options may be used:
•Mail to Carroll County Treasurer, P.O. Box 198, Mt. Carroll IL 61053.
•At any participating bank or credit union in Carroll County.
•Online by E-check, credit card or debit card at www.carrollcountyil.gov and go to “Pay property taxes.” Have parcel number ready for quick search of bill.
“If you have back taxes, I would encourage you to pay those taxes prior to your current year taxes,” said Hutchcraft.
“I would like to remind all property owners that it is their responsibility to notify either my office or the assessor's office of any change in mailing address of their tax bills,” added Hutchcraft.