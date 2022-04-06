Vote-by-mail available

By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Voters who want to cast their ballots in upcoming elections by mail may now fill out vote-by-mail applications online.
Due to a law taking effect for the November general election, Carroll County Clerk Amy Buss and her office staff will be sending out cards to area registered voters which will allow, but not require them, to sign up for a permanent vote-by-mail list.
The cards will need to be mailed out to voters in July and August, "but we're just getting a head start," Buss told the Mirror-Democrat/Times-Journal.
Eligible voters can now sign up to vote by mail in the upcoming June 28 Primary Election or in future elections online at il-carroll.ballotrequest.net.
Voters will need to select either a Democrat or Republican ballot for the primary election. A link to this site is accessible on the Carroll County website, https://www.carroll-county.net, on the Election page.
Buss said her office staff will not have to mail out the application cards this summer to anyone signing up online before that time.
Deputy Clerk Kendra Strauch emphasized that people also can sign up for a one-time vote by mail application for the primary, instead of the permanent list.
Buss said the application process is fairly simple, but anyone experiencing trouble can call her office at 815-244-0222 for assistance. The office will still mail out applications to people, if requested.
"If you have any questions on this or anything about the 2022 Elections do not hesitate to ask," Buss said in a written statement. "I would rather get out correct information than false rumors. Our office is happy to explain and work with any voter on this changing process."
Ballots for the primary election cannot be mailed out until May 19, the same day that early voting in the courthouse begins. The last day for ballots to be mailed out is June 23. Voter registration closes on May 31.
Vote-by-mail ballots can be mailed back to the County Clerk's office or placed in a secured drop box in front of the Carroll County Courthouse. All ballots mailed back to the office must be postmarked no later than the day of the election to be valid.
The petition date for candidates to appear on the June 28 primary election has passed, but the deadline to be considered a write-in candidate is April 28.