The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center will host a showcase of arts, crafts, talents, and skills called “Creativity on the Move” Friday-Sunday, April 16-18.
The free event will exhibit the works of many local artists and artisans, some of whom will demonstrate their skills. The public is invited to see what other people have been making and perhaps be inspired to try some creating of their own.
Displays will include poetry, paintings, drawings, greeting cards, jewelry, wooden items, carved duck decoys and fish, metal sculpture, photography, quilting, fabric art, knitted items, embroidery, gardening, decorative gourds, and painted boards.
This family-friendly exhibit will be open to the public from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 16, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, at 406 Main St.
Although admission is free, donations to the museum are always greatly appreciated.
No items will be sold during this event; however, contact and other information may be shared.
This event is being planned as an in-person exhibit, and all must adhere to the Illinois COVID 19 guidelines. In addition, a virtual tour of the exhibit will be available at www.savannamuseum.org.