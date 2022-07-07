By SAMANTHA PIDDE
With Savanna being named the #1 "Best Small Town for Adventure" by USA Today for the second year in a row, city officials feel the community is "enjoying a rebirth."
Long-time resident and cecently-appointed Mayor Val Gunnarsson recalls being a little boy in the 1960s when Savanna's population was around 5,000 "and it seemed everybody's dad either worked on the railroad or at the Army Depot."
Gunnarsson said the city had two big railroads back then doing switching here and the depot employed around 2,000 civilians, noting “it was tough when they both wound down."
"And now suddenly we're all realizing that we have lived in an incredibly gorgeous place all along," Gunnarsson in an email interview with the Savanna Times-Journal.
Brienna Junk, marketing director for the city of Savanna, agreed with Mayor Gunnarsson that the announcement by USA Today was exciting, saying she was ecstatic and proud.
"It's an honor to not only be recognized on a national level next to other amazing cities, but to hold this title for two years in a row as our historic little river town continues to prosper and grow is such an honor," Junk said.
Added the marketing director, "Savanna is full of character, history, and definitely adventure. Perched along the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River and hugging the ruggedly picturesque bluffs of the Driftless Area, Savanna has always been known as an ‘outdoor paradise’ for adventurers."
Junk and Gunnarsson highlighted all of Savanna's attractions, with the new mayor saying, “Our town lays against perfect access to one of the greatest rivers in the world and right next to 3,000 acres of striking beauty at the Palisades State Park."
Junk listed the Great River Bike Trail along with visitors having opportunities to stay in a rustic cabin overlooking the Mississippi River, go tubing or kayaking, go fishing, go boating, listen to live music every weekend around town and more.
Mayor Gunnarsson emphasized the many strengths of Savanna’s business community, saying:
“We have the headquarters of a large regional retailer of over a dozen Illinois stores (Sullivan’s); the internationally known maker of MLB, NBA, NCAA mascots (Facemakers); water fountains that you are likely to find in any school and airport in the U.S. (Elkay); and who hasn’t heard of Poopy’s?”
Continued Gunnarsson, “We’re starting to have so many overnight visitors we now have something like 22 B&B’s for more and more people who travel here to explore the Mississippi, hike the Palisades, or catch the bike trail that runs by the river.”
"If you want something more cerebral,” he added, “we have a museum of local railroad history and the largest collection of accurate replica Civil War uniforms you'll find anywhere. We are doing great, we are aiming high, and we can't lose.”
Junk said she hopes that through recognitions like the USA Today's #1 "Best Small Town for Adventure," people continue to find out about Savanna, bringing more tourism, revenue and small businesses into the area.
Junk noted this “amazing achievement” did not come without a great deal of effort, saying,” "Thank you to everyone in the community who has worked so hard to make Savanna a travel destination. Thank you to the lodging owners, and those who work in lodging, for hosting and welcoming all our visitors to Savanna. And every shop, bar, restaurant and service owner and employee who gives everything they must to provide a great experience to locals and tourists every day.”