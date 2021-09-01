Shadfly Fest, sponsored by the Savanna Chamber of Commerce will be held from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Savanna’s Marquette Park.
The event will kick off with a parade at 11. Line-up begins at 10 a.m. at the former Shopko parking lot.
Schedule of events: Noon-2 p.m., music by Swanny Connection; 3-6 p.m. Brooke Byam & The People; 1-3 p.m. Mr. Bubbles
Other activities at the fest include bounce houses, Bingo, Safe Haven with dogs to adopt; Sara Lou Designs jewelry; Sander and Sun Novelties; kayaks by cSavanna Adventures.
A car show sponsored by the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Madison St.
Savanna Rotary will host the beer garden.
Food vendors include GRO selling tacos and fajitas; Megan’s Marvelous Treats with baked goods; West Carroll students selling pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs; Savanna Rotary, cotton candy, snow cones and pop corn; Savanna Lions Club, strawberry shortcake; Savanna Children’s Fund, bake sale; West Carroll Sports Boosters, pop and water.