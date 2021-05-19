Sixty-nine members of the West Carroll High School Class of 2021 will participate in the school’s 16th annual graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on the WCHS football field in Savanna. Rain date is 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the gymnasium.
The West Carroll High School Band, under the direction of Emily Bressler, will perform the processional, “Pomp and Circumstance,” as well as the recessional at the end of the service.
Supt. Julie Katzenberger will give the welcome and WCHS Principal Joseph Hansen will introduce the speakers — valedictorian Hannah Bauch, daughter of Matt and Candie Magill, and salutatorian Brennon Cavanagh, son of Tim and Kay Cavanagh.
The West Carroll High School Concert Choir, under the direction of Robert McFletcher, will sing “Brighter Day” by Kirk Franklin. Beth Bower is the piano accompanist.
Principal Hansen will present the WCHS Class of 2021 and Board of Education members will present diplomas to the graduating seniors.
Senior class officers are Katie McGinnis, president; Daisy Rose McCray, vice president; Hannah Bauch, secretary; and Madison Haynes, treasurer.
Junior marshals are Ellanore Foltz, Alexis Foltz, Natalie Limesand, Degan Sedivy and Richard Tostado.
A special pull-out graduation section is inside this week’s Carroll County Mirror-Democrat and Savanna Times-Journal.
Members of the West Carroll High School Class of 2021 include:
Christian Campos, Danielle Arteaga, Shane Ashlock, Carlee Ballard, Haiden Bates, Hannah Bauch, Gregory Bazilewich, Chase Bentley, Scott Beyer, Christopher Bork.
Brennon Cavanagh, Olivia Charles, Andrea Clay, Maddie Dauphin, Deni Davis, Devin Davis, Maya DeWitte, Noah Drake, Kassandra Esquivel, Izabella Fredericks.
Patrick Gable, Carolann Gallacher, Shianne Gallacher, Alexandra Garcia, Kaleb Garibay, Kylee Garibay, Lakin Getz, Majestic Gilmore, Dallis Gonyier, Karaline Granata.
Tammy Griffeth, Gabriel Guerra, Brady Handel, Hailee Haring, Madison Hayes, Gabriel Henning, Deacon Hill, Kalei Hockman, Lauryn Holley, Hannah Hook.
Corey Johnston, Samantha Knight, Katherine Knutti, Jackson Lambert, Andrew Lee, Madison Magill, Layne Marburger, Kelden McCombie, Daisy Rose McCray, Kathryn McGinnis.
Jacob McLuckie, Isabella Mendoza, Ashton Miller, Phoenix Morro, Emily Mueller, Alex Mull, Briar Nevills, Lily O’Connor, Julian Ortiz, Kloey Ostendorf.
Justin Rice, Shayla Roberts, Jon Schlesener, Bradley Storjohann, Emma Swiderski, Mya Thomason, Aaron VanKampen, Haley Winston, Hailey Yenney.