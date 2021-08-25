Car enthusiasts are invited to “Cruise-In” during Savanna’s Shadfly Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the Savanna Car Cruise.
Vehicles of many makes and models will be displayed on Madison Street (off Main Street) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no registration fee or pre-registration for participation in this event. Savanna Museum & Cultural Center volunteers will register and line up the cars.
Owners who would like their vehicles to be in the parade honoring firemen, first responders and veterans should meet in the old Shopko parking lot behind Sullivan’s Foods and Dollar General at 10 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Please notify a museum volunteer if you would like a spot reserved for your car after the parade.
All three floors of the Savanna Museum will be open to visitors during the “Cruise-In.” The exhibits include the Civil War Gallery of Soldiers, the Wayne King Room, the HO Scale Model Railroad, the Helen Scott Hay exhibit, and the “Tales of Savanna” memorabilia room.
Donations are greatly appreciated to support the organization’s programs and building maintenance.
Outside the museum, you’ll find ice-cold bottled water and pop for sale as well as a silent auction sponsored by Ace Hardware.
For more information, call 815-275-1958.