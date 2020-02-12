A Savanna woman suffered serious burn injuries in a Monday morning, Feb. 10, house fire at 1712 Portland Ave., east of the viaduct bridge. The Savanna Fire Department responded at 12:21 p.m. and firefighters saw flames coming out of the first and second story windows when they arrived on the scene. The female resident of the home, identified by a relative on social media as Sharon Irvine, jumped from a second floor window and was then pulled away from the house by a man who was working nearby. Irvine was taken by Savanna Ambulance to a helicopter in Lanark and transported to a Rockford hospital. A family member on social media Tuesday said she suffered severe burns and is “stable and sedated” in the hospital. A cause has not been determined as of Tuesday, Feb. 11, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating, said Savanna Fire Chief Shawn Picolotti. Fire departments from Thomson, Mount Carroll and Sabula, Iowa, along with the Mount Carroll Ambulance provided mutual aid at the scene. The home and personal property sustained extensive damage. Donations for Sharon and her family that are bagged or boxed may be dropped off at Right Lane Motors, 1960 S. 21st St., Clinton, Iowa.