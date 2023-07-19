By SAMANTHA PIDDE
As work on the William J. Davis Community Center in Mount Carroll continues to progress toward an anticipated fall completion, plans are moving forward to hire a director for the facility.
Sitework began in July 2022 on the multi-million-dollar community center at the southeast edge of town, located off of South East Street, on 1.5 acres just north of the West Carroll Middle School. Construction has continued non-stop through the winter and into the spring and summer.
The Mount Carroll City Council Tuesday, July 11, heard a brief update on the project followed by discussion regarding the community center and council members approved pay application 12 from Russell Construction of Davenport, Iowa, for $622,825.
Mayor Carl Bates and Ald. Nancy Bandemer reported that the building is looking “amazing so far.” The Nichiha siding has been completed, gym equipment has been installed and wall tile has been completed. Mayor Bates said construction of the community center is expected to be finished by Sept. 8.
With the community center near completion, the council discussed employing a director to help run the facility. Bates and Bandemer said the Davis Community Center Committee has been preparing a job description and duties for the director position.
The council approved allowing the mayor and the committee to move forward with the job description and advertise for the position.