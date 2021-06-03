The Savanna Veterans Memorial dedication was held Monday, May 31, following the Savanna Memorial Day Service., with approximately 250 people attending. Dedication of the Veterans Memorial was postponed form last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The idea of a veterans memorial first came up in 2016, possibly earlier. The First Presbyterian Church made the first donation and first paver was sold in 2017, with a total of 704 sold filing the walls. In the fall for 2017 the City of Savanna gave the location to the committee. “We’ve paid quite a price in this country for all the freedoms we have,” said Todd Swanson, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee. “We are so proud of this memorial and so happy to dedicate it today.”