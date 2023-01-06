By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Mount Carroll churches are inviting members of the community to join The Table every Wednesday for lunch and fellowship.
The Table ceased operation during the pandemic, but started up again this past November at the Mount Carroll First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 S. Clay St.
Volunteer Jo Ann Palmer said the Mount Carroll First Lutheran, United Methodist and SS John & Catherine Catholic churches, along with some individuals, are taking turns working in the kitchen and providing the weekly lunch at the Lutheran Church.
"So we have a nice rotation set up so far," Palmer said.
Anyone wanting to volunteer for The Table may call Palmer at 815-244-2343.
Anyone is welcome to meet in the Lutheran church's fellowship hall every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The meal at The Table is free and any donations will go to the Mount Carroll Ministerial Association and the Great River Outreach.
Palmer said the program is seeing between 15 and 20 people attending each week.
"People are really enjoying visiting," Palmer said. "More are always welcome."