The Carroll County Health Department is hosting a Covid-19 vaccination clinic with the National Guard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the West Carroll Middle School, 633 S. East St., Mount Carroll.
The clinic is for the Moderna vaccine and anyone 18 and over is eligible. The clinic for the second dose will be Saturday, May 22, at WCMS.
The Health Department asks that people register either online (link is posted on the CCHD’s Facebook page as well as their website (ccphd.org), or call the office at 815-244-8855 for assistance.
Nearly one quarter of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data released last week by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
With more than 3.18 million state residents fully vaccinated, the percentage of fully vaccinated Illinoisans has reached 24.95 as of April 15.
As the state’s vaccination rate increases, the number of new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 has also been on the rise in April.
New Covid-19 cases this month have exceeded 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily, compared to last month when new and probable Covid-19 cases fell to between 1,000 to 2,000 daily.
The IDPH on Monday, April 19, reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths.
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 9,930,945. A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night, April 18. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses. Yesterday, 65,233 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
The IDPH offers the following reasons why to get the vaccine.
•More people getting vaccinated will lead to fewer Covid-19 illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. It will also get everyone back to normal sooner.
•Covid-19 vaccination and following CDC recommendations on wearing masks and social distancing are t he best ways to protect against Covid-19 illness.
•All available Covid-19 vaccines effectively prevent infection and are extremely effective at preventing death or illness.
•Covid-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials. The vaccines met FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization. Covid-19 vaccines are being held to the same safety standards as all other vaccines.
•As of April 15, nearly 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the United States.