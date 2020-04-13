By SAMANTHA PIDDE
Action on a proposal to close the West Carroll High School building in Savanna may be taken this week by the West Carroll School Board.
The board is conducting its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, via a webinar format.
The meeting agenda, released to the public at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, included two "action items" under New Business related to attendance centers.
•Restructure the attendance center located at 2215 Wacker Road, Savanna, IL 61074 to a Pre-K-6 grade elementary school and rename the attendance center to West Carroll Elementary School.
•Restructure the attendance center located at 633 S. East Street, Mt. Carroll, IL 61053, to a 7-12 grade grade Jr./Sr. High school and rename the attendance center to West Carroll Jr./Sr. High School.
Neither action item identified a timeframe or what school year the changes, if approved, would take effect.
A proposal to close the West Carroll High School building in Savanna and relocate students between the middle school and primary school was first raised in November 2019, during a Facility Plan study from the district's architect.
Since then, there has been a large amount of community discussion and involvement on the subject. During its past three meetings, the school board has heard presentations from the Support Our Students (SOS) community organization, as well as other members of the communities.
To participate in the webinar, people need to register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9094827439157785101.