Guest speaker Christian Allsworth from England is presenting a three-night program this week at the Church On A Hill, 14201 U.S. 52, halfway between Mount Carroll and Savanna.
Allsworth, a communicator, life coach, ordained minister and revivalist with the Genesis Foundation, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 16-18. The public is invited.
Allsworth and his wife planted and pastured the Life Church in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He also is the director of the Message Enterprise Centre in Manchester, England.