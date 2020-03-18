The Mount Carroll District Library Board of Trustees held an emergency board meeting Saturday, March 14, at the library to address measures to keep library patrons healthy and safe.
"In light of the discouragement of gatherings of people in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission, the board decided to close the library facility at least through March 21, 2020," said Laurel Bergren, board chairman. "No physical materials will be circulated, however the digital E-book service is still available."
Bergren said all library programming is postponed at this time. Due dates on materials will be suspended until the library reopens. Interlibrary loan books are still due. All items returned should be deposited in the outside return drop box.
"We will find additional ways to support the needs of our patrons as we navigate these challenging times together," said Bergren. "The library will continue to communicate relevant updates to its plans as they occur."
Patrons are encouraged to regularly visit the library's website www.mountcarrollpubiclibrary.org or Facebook page for updates.
The library staff will be available during regular library hours via email to answer questions including how to access the digital library. Contact: director@mountcarrollpubliclibrary.org.