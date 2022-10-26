MOUNT CARROLL
The people of Mount Carroll, through the Mount Carroll Ministerial Association, would like to provide you with a food basket and gifts for your children (17 years old and younger) this Christmas season.
If you are a resident of Mount Carroll and you would like your family or children to participate, you may pick up an application at one of the following locations:
Carroll County Health Department, Mount Carroll City Hall, Carroll County Senior Center, Foster Court, or any church in Mount Carroll.
Applications must be returned to the United Methodist Church, 216 S. Main St., by Thursday, Nov. 17. If you have any questions, please call 1-815-244-4342.
Toys for Tots applications will be sent home with your child or you may apply for Toys for Tots by going to the website: carroll-county-il.toysfortots.com.
SAVANNA
The Savanna Children's Christmas Program is sponsored by the Savanna Inter-Church Council. This program provides clothing items to Savanna residents who are 17 years old or younger.
Applications for the Savanna Children's Christmas Program are available at Sullivan's, the Savanna Food Pantry and Savanna Casey's.
You may also request an application by calling Ashley Bunn after 4:30 p.m. at 815-757-1881 or sending an email to Savannachildrensfund@gmail.com. You can also find us on Facebook under Savanna Children's Fund.
THOMSON
Residents of the Thomson area (York Township) who need a helping hand through this holiday season are invited to participate in the Thomson's Children/Family Christmas Program.
Every effort will be made to provide each child a gift (clothing, toys and, if funds permit, winter coats, gloves, mittens, boots or snow pants). Each applicant family, with or without children, will be provided a food basket. If funds allow, grocery certificates will be provided for each applicant family.
Applications can be picked up at the Police Department, Village Hall, Library, Thomson Branch of Savanna-Thomson State Bank, Post Office, Casey's General Store, The Station, The Lodge, The Thomson Hangout, and Dusty's. Applications can also be mailed to you.
If you, a family or an individual that you know needs some assistance with gifts and/or food during this holiday season, please feel free to contact us: Jeanie Smith at 815-275-0351 or Beth Balk at 815-291-4506.