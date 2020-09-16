Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Carroll/Jo Daviess County Cancer Relay for Life committee has had to do things a little different this year, organizers said.
“Since we could not have an actual face-to-face Relay for Life with a luminaria ceremony, we decided to host a virtual luminaria ceremony,” said committee member Bev Lundquist.
The virtual luminaria event will be aired at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, on WCCI-100.3 FM.
Names of those who have had a luminaria purchased for them will be read interspersed with music during the special program. Three area cancer survivors also will speak.
The virtual luminaria program also can be heard by going to www.wcciradio.com, then going to the podcast section on the listen live page and listening to the replay.
Those who missed out on getting a luminaria but would still like to donate to the Carroll/Jo Daviess County Cancer Relay for Life may still do so.
Donations made payable to American Cancer Society may be sent to Bev Lundquist, 1106 E. Benton St., Mount Carroll, IL 61053. Contributions will help with cancer research and patient services.