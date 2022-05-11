Savanna native featured in Illinois magazine

The March-April edition of Illinois Heritage, a bi-monthly published magazine of the Illinois State Historical Society features a seven-page article of Savanna High School graduate Helen Scott Hay.
Hay was a famous Red Cross nurse during World War I and greatly impacted the nursing profession in general on an international scale at the turn of the 20th century.
The in-depth article was written and submitted to the Illinois State Historical Society by Juliene McCormick, a member of the Savanna Historical Society.
Noting the article is written in first person, McCormick, a retired teacher, said, “Helen Hay was such a remarkable women. She had so much to say and the only way to write it was to have her speak.”
If anyone is interested in reading the article, copies are available at the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center.
The museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, May 1-Oct. 30.
All museum exhibits are open, including railroad, Civil War, Wayne King and Helen Scott Hay.