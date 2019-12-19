The Mount Carroll Chamber of Commerce held at ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning, Dec. 7, for Brick Street Visions at 110 E. Market St. in downtown Mount Carroll. The building was purchased by Casey and Alison Lawyer, who completed an extensive remodeling project. The building hosts Just My Style, BSD Printing, Red Gate Embroidery, tuxedo rental, a banquet room and JLO Massage. Alison Lawyer opened up Just My Style, Full Service Hair and Nail Salon, on July 1, 2011. Participating in the ribbon-cutting are, from left, Ellie Lawyer, Casey Lawyer, Alison Lawyer, Amelia Simler, Heather Solomon and Bailey Lawyer. Not pictured: Janice Oviatt.