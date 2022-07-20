The Mount Carroll Church of God WCSC/CGWM will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the church, 816 S. Clay St.
For more information or to make an appointment, call the church at 815-244-4453, coordinator Elizabeth Hartman at 815-244-9618, or sign-up online at redcrossblood.org.
“The WCSC/CGWM is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Hartman. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, the Red Cross said.
Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs,” Hartman said. “There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life.”