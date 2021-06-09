Mount Carroll’s annual Fourth of July extravaganza featuring a parade and dazzling fireworks display — all coordinated by the Mount Carroll Fire Department — returns this year after an absence in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Events get underway Sunday, July 4, with a drive-thru cook-out at the fire station. Signs will be posted for the route of travel behind the station.
Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the menu includes the MCFD’s famous pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs. Chips and pop also will be available. There will be a concession stand at the football field with popcorn, pop and water, and any food left over from the cook-out.
Parade line-up begins at 5 p.m. p.m. on Main Street in front of the old public school. The parade steps off at 6 p.m. sharp, proceeding north on Main Street through the downtown and then south on Clay Street to Broadway where it turns east and wends its way to the athletic field.
The dazzling fireworks show staged by the MCFD begins around 9 p.m. Fire Chief Marty Hockman said the fireworks display is funded solely through donations.
“Donations are greatly needed this year as we set our price for fireworks last year,” said Fire Chief Hockman. “It was going to be on a Saturday last year so we upped our show by $2,000. This year’s show is almost $17,000 worth.”
Contributions to the Fireworks Fund can be given to any Mount Carroll volunteer fireman or mailed to the Mount Carroll Fire Department, P.O. Box 194, Mount Carroll, Ill., 61053,
Donations can also be dropped off or mailed to the Mirror-Democrat, 308 N. Main St., P.O. Box 191, Mount Carroll.