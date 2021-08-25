Shadfly Fest, sponsored by the Savanna Chamber of Commerce will be held from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Savanna’s Marquette Park.
The event will kick off with a parade at 11. Line-up begins at 10 a.m. at the former Shopko parking lot.
Schedule of events: Noon-2 p.m., music by Swanny Connection; 3-6 p.m. Brooke Byam & The People; 1-3 p.m. Mr. Bubbles
Other activities at the fest include bounce houses, Bingo, Safe Haven with dogs to adopt; Sara Lou Designs jewelry; Sander and Sun Novelties; kayaks by cSavanna Adventures.
A car show sponsored by the Savanna Museum and Cultural Center will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Madison St.
Savanna Rotary will host the beer garden.
Food vendors include GRO selling tacos and fajitas; Megan’s Marvelous Treats with baked goods; West Carroll students selling pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs; Savanna Rotary, cotton candy, snow cones and pop corn; Savanna Lions Club, strawberry shortcake; Savanna Children’s Fund, bake sale; West Carroll Sports Boosters, pop and water.
Event sponsors include Ace Hardware, Beautification in Motion, Big Meadows, CGH Medical Center, cSavanna, FHN Savanna, GRO, J & S Body Shop, Jo-Carroll Energy, Law-Jones Funeral Home, MacLean Fogg, Manny’s Pizza, Midwest Motors, Miner Agency, Palisades Golf Course, RIA Federal Credit Union, River Cities Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Riverport Railroad, Savanna Chamber of Commerce, Savanna Rotary, Savanna-Thomson State Bank, Sullivan’s Foods, TBK Bank, The Answer, Kountry Kettle and State Rep. Tony McCombie.
Groups, businesses or individuals interested participating in the parade may contact the Chamber office.
Volunteers are still needed. This event is free; donations will be accepted.
For more information, call 815-273-2722, email chamber @Savannail.com.