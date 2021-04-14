By SAMANTHA PIDDE
After more than 35 years of serving as Mount Carroll's City Clerk, Julie Cuckler opted not to not to run for re-election and will be leaving the position near the end of April.
When she was first elected to the position in 1985, Cuckler said she never expected the position of city clerk to be her life-long career.
"But I loved the job," said Cuckler, 65, adding, "I hope that showed."
Cuckler moved to Mount Carroll with her family in 1966, at the age of 11. She graduated from Mount Carroll High School in 1973 and attended Sauk Valley Community College for one year, before marrying her husband, David, in 1974. She started as a receptionist in Dr. Colli's medical office not long after and worked for him until 1978.
Cuckler's career with the City of Mount Carroll began in 1978, with her taking the position of deputy clerk. She continued in that job until 1981 when she left and began offering daycare from her home.
In 1985, Cuckler decided to run for city clerk, defeating long-time incumbent Alice M. Neuschwanger. Since that first race, the only other instance of Cuckler's position being contested was in 2013 when Nina Cooper ran against her.
Throughout the years, Cuckler said she has observed many changes in both her job and within the community. She enjoyed the changes with computers and different systems and has worked on various grants and adjusting to various code changes.
"It's mostly keeping up with what the new times are bringing," she said.
Cuckler said the most important thing is to look toward the future and keep moving forward. She remembers how hurt the community was when Shimer College closed in 1979, but she has always felt the city and its residents have been more than willing to face challenges.
"You have to keep moving forward in some respects," said said.
One of the best and most memorable parts of her job has been interacting with the people. She said she has loved working with the various city employees, members of the council and mayors throughout her time as clerk. She noted that including her time as deputy clerk, she has served with five different mayors.
"They've all been great to work with," said Cuckler.
She also will miss "having the communication with the citizens on a regular basis,” noting that working with the members of the community has been fun, heartwarming and frustrating.
"That's what you're here for, is to serve the public," she said.
Cuckler has enjoyed all of her years as city clerk, but said it seems the job is busier, with more "hustle and bustle" now. She recalled that when she started in 1985, there were two full-time and two part-time employees in City Hall. Office staff is now just two persons, and Cuckler indicated this played a part in her decision to step down, despite her love for the job.
"I'm tired," admitted Cuckler, adding, "I'm ready to take on my new phase in life."
She indicated it was time for someone younger to take on the role of city clerk. Deputy Clerk and Treasurer Lisa Lewis was elected city clerk April 6 and Cuckler expects Lewis to take over the role well and make it her own.
"(Lisa) is as ready as she could be," ssaid Cuckler, adding, "I am very happy and proud with the staff we have built here."
Lewis said Cuckler has done a wonderful job teaching her and preparing her for the job, adding, "I just hope I can fill her shoes. She is a book of knowledge.”
Cuckler will remain Mount Carroll’s city clerk for a couple more weeks, and she noted with pride that her last official act will be swearing in Lewis, Mayor Carl Bates and the re-elected aldermen at the April 27 council meeting.
Cuckler said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family. She and Davis have three daughters and six grandchildren. She her family's support during her time as city clerk has been important.
She and her husband also love traveling and hope to travel more around the United States, adding that the Black Hills are "calling" them back.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, City Clerk Cuckler has opted not to have an open house for her retirement, but she is more than willing to receive "well wishes" from anyone in the community.