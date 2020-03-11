Timber Lake Playhouse opens its doors in March this year with the first of 11 concerts in the 2020 season.
"We're excited about starting our concert season earlier this year," said Dan Danielowski, TLP executive director. "Since we winterized the theater last year, we are going to take advantage of the opportunity to host events during the winter and early spring."
On Friday night, March 20, Zachary Stevenson comes to TLP. The Buddy Holly Concert is dynamite two-act show featuring such hits as "That'll Be the Day," "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy” and "Rave On."
“Stevenson portrays Buddy Holly so perfectly that we seem to be watching a genuine replica of the nerdy and hip young Texan,” said Danielowski. “He has the guitar licks down to a ‘T’ and his superb vocals make him equally comfortable with the sweet ballads or on-the-edge rock-a-billy songs, including Holly's trademark hiccup and energetic dance moves.”
Having led a dozen sell-out productions of The Buddy Holly Story across Canada and the U.S. with well over a thousand performances under his belt, Stevenson is a true showman who exudes charm and knows how to connect with an audience. In 2018, he was awarded a Jeff Award in Chicago for most outstanding lead performance in a musical for The Buddy Holly Story.
Above and beyond the music, Zachary weaves in engaging stories about Buddy Holly and of his personal experience in the role including his travels to Iowa, New Mexico and Texas seeking a greater understanding of the man and his music. He gives context to the songs and pays tribute to Buddy's friends The Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens, Dion and Eddie Cochrane and delivers a dynamic show uniquely his own.
The Oh Boys features TLP alum Kieran McCabe on the drums. Many will remember McCabe from TLP's Evita, Scapino, Rock of Ages and Million Dollar Quartet.
TLP continues its Concert Series with Rosie and the Rivets — The Premier Retro Rock & Roll Show on Saturday, April 18. May brings musical acts featuring tributes to Chicago, Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys and Billy Joel as well as a special matinee concert featuring The Neverly Brothers.
On May 23, TLP will celebrate with a Summer Kick-Off Party prior to the Beach Boys Tribute Concert. The party will feature food, craft beer, games on the lawn and tours of the theatre campus.
Fall concerts include The Blooze Brothers, Heartache Tonight, Boy Band Night and BritBeat — a Beatles Tribute.
Don't miss TLP's opening event, Worldly Delights — Cinco DeMayo and More, May 4 at 6:30 pm. This event will be held in the theater at the Timber Lake Playhouse. Tickets for this event are $30 and features food from "South of the Border" as well as a variety of margaritas and other themed drinks.
For more information about TLP's concerts and to purchase tickets, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or call the box office at 815-244-2035. Tickets are $25 ($20 for TLP subscribers). Concerts begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of The Neverly Brothers matinee at 2 p.m. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.