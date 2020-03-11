Mount Carroll Lions Club's Rose Day Saturday, April 18

By JAN SMITH
President
Mount Carroll Lions Club
Coming Soon! Lions Club Rose Day! Saturday, April 18!
Once again your Mount Carroll Lions will be selling beautiful, long-stemmed roses for only $15 per dozen! The roses have been absolutely incredible the last few years with many gorgeous colors.
A new twist that we started last year and found to be very exciting is to not only offer everyone this amazing price on a dozen roses, but for only $5 more, you can donate a two-rose bud vase that the Lions will assemble and personally deliver it to a resident of the area nursing homes and care facilities as we stop by to visit and to wish the them a "Happy Spring"! We hope to spread a little sunshine in the lives of the residents while you enjoy your beautiful bouquet at home.
And don't forget that a gift of roses is a perfect and inexpensive way to say, "I'm thinking of you," "I love you," or perhaps, "Thanks for all you do."
And, we'll deliver locally at no charge! What a wonderful surprise for someone special to get such an unexpected delivery. Please consider brightening a resident's day with one of these lovely expressions of your thoughtfulness and caring.
If you'd like to purchase roses and you have not yet been contacted by a Mount Carroll Lion, simply click the "Contact Us" button on our Fadebook page (Mount Carroll Lions Club) and email us. Or you can email us directly at mtcarrolllionsclub@yahoo.com. A Lion will soon be in touch with you to take your order and delivery information.
Have a Happy Rose Day, and as always, thank you so much for your continued support! If you have any bud vases that you'd like to donate for our care facility deliveries, please contact Cynthia Woessner (Rose Day chair) or drop off at the Mount Carroll Home Center.