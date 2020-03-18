Economic Growth honored for Shimer Square

Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. received the Non-Profit of the Year Award last week from Northwest Illinois Economic Development for its redevelopment work on Shimer Square, formerly Shimer College in Mount Carroll. Pictured are, from left, Adrian Madunic, Economic Development Specialist for the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity; Brian Hollenback, President/CEO for Economic Growth Corporation; Jon Davidshofer, Multifamily Development Director for Economic Growth Corporation; and Beth Baranski, Architect for Baranski Hammer Moretta & Sheehy Architects.