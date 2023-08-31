The Carroll County Senior Services Organization is joining the Mount Carroll Community Foundation to present a workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.
Anne Calder, vice president of Development, Quad Cities Community Foundation, will present a program on Generosity Made Simple: Smart and Easy Charitable Giving for Seniors.
“Generosity is rewarding — to both the giver and the receiver,” said Mary Ann Hutchison, a member of the Mount Carroll Community Foundation. “With a few easy ideas, you can learn about sharing smart, joy-filled charitable gifts with the community and causes that mean the most to you.”
The Mount Carroll Community Foundation and the Carroll County Senior Services Organization will host an inspiring, informational workshop offering smart strategies on how to make the most of your charitable gifts, minimize taxes, and maximize your generosity. Topics will include giving from IRAs, gifts that provide you income, charitable planning through lifetime and estate gifts.
The event will be held at the Senior Center, 17612 E. Benton St., Mount Carroll, beginning at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served.