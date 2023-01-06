Veterans’ coffee at Carroll County Senior Center

Twenty-eight veterans who have had the honor of going on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. attended the December coffee at the Carroll County Senior Center, 17612 E. Benton St., Mount Carroll. The veterans coffee is held the first Friday of the month at the Senior Center, starting at 9 a.m. The next scheduled one is Friday, Jan. 6. For more information, call 815-244-1800. Some of the veterans attending the December coffee who have been on an Honor Flight include, seated in front from left, Ken Groezinger and Curtis Pilgrim. Standing, Jim Pugh, Charlie Dauphin, Ralph Ferris, Mike Smith, Steve Brinkmeier, Tom Meyer.