Many enjoy The Table’s free sack lunches

Sixty-two free sack lunches were handed out Wednesday, April 1, at The Table, 926 Viaduct Rd., Savanna, provided by GRO (Great River Outreach). Guests drove up to receive a free sack lunch of a Sloppy Joe sandwich, chips, cookie and bottle of water. GRO thanks area businesses for their donations: Neumiller Farms, potato chips; Casey’s, cookies; and Amanda Kampmeier of Kountry Kettle, plastic bags to pack the lunches. Community volunteers handing out the sack lunches were Savanna Mayor Chris Lain, Pastor Gary Panetta, Molly Andersen and Carol Gloor.