Timber Lake Playhouse will be holding auditions for local children and adults for its upcoming world premiere musical, “What A Wonderful World.”
TLP is seeking children ages 12-16 who can sing and move well. All types are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals begin Nov. 11 with performances Dec. 2-12. Children will not be required to attend all rehearsals, but must be available for all performances.
The adult ensemble plays a number of roles, including various diner denizens, a sparkle of elves (including Cinnamon, Juniper, Gingersnap, Glitterpants, Becky and others), Phone Operator, bar patrons, Naughty Girl, Accountant Elf, Postmaster Elf, Santa's Workshop Elf, Air Traffic Control Elf, Rusty (The Coal Miner Elf), Businessmen, Kringlez Kidz Dancers, partygoers, security guards and other "named" roles. Prepare a song showing off your voice as well as a comedic monologue.
Auditions are 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at TLP. Those auditioning are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song; bring sheet music as TLP will provide a piano player.
There will be a dance combination taught at the top of every hour. Make sure you are in attendance for one of the dance sessions and wear clothes you can move in with appropriate shoes (no heels). If you want, you may send a video. Your video audition should include 32 bars of a song showing off your voice and a short dance. Include a headshot and resume.
To schedule an appointment, call the TLP box office at 815-244-2035. All TLP performers must be fully vaccinated to participate.