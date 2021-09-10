Covid cases increasing

Carroll County is reporting 38 new confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7, the Carroll County Health Department said in a Tuesday, Sept. 7, news release.
Here is a breakdown of the 38 new Covid cases in the county over the past week:
10 children, 8 teens, 6 in their 20s, 7 in their 30s, 5 in their 40s, 2 in their 70s.
As of Friday, Sept. 3, West Carroll schools have the following number of active positive Covid-19 cases, according to Supt. Julie Katzenberger:
West Carroll High School—12; West Carroll Middle School—2; West Carroll Primary School—3.
West Carroll High School will be hosting an Illinois Department of Public Health vaccine clinic from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the high school library. Walk-ins are welcome. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized and recommended for persons 12 years of age and older.
The total number of Covid-19 confirmed positive cases in the county since the pandemic started is 2,052 while the total number of recovered cases is 1,991.
Carroll County Covid-19-related deaths remain at 39 — 37 confirmed and two probable.
The breakdown of individuals who have tested positive (confirmed) as of Sept. 7 is:
97 children, 155 teens, 261 in their 20s, 475 in their 30s, 341 in their 40s, 278 in their 50s, 200 in their 60s, 136 in their 70s, 77 in their 80s, and 32 in their 90s or above.
Health officials are now recommending masks be worn for vaccinated individuals in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the Delta variant.
Unvaccinated individuals should continue to mask in all public spaces, health officials said.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 39.7 percent (5,681 persons) are fully vaccinated in Carroll County, according to the Center for Disease Control and Protection while 51.1% (7,315 persons) have had one dose. The CDC Covid tracker said Carroll County is at a very high risk level.