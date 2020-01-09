17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-East Moline) visited the Carroll County Mirror-Democrat office in Mount Carroll Thursday afternoon, Jan. 2, to review legislative actions from 2019 and discuss pending matters for 2020. Cong. Bustos, right, is pictured in the MD front office with, from left, MD staff members Bob Watson, Samantha Pidde, Janice Smith and Laurie Wilkins, Mount Carroll District Library Trustees Laurel Bergren and Paula Watson, and Mount Carroll Mayor Carl Bates. Savanna Mayor Chris Lain also was invited to meet with Cong. Bustos but was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.