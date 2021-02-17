GRO moving Golden Meals to Main Street

The Great River Outreach (GRO), parent organization to The Table, has announced it is partnering with Golden Meals and will be reopening The Table at its new location in downtown Savanna later this spring.
The Golden Meals program is part of the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency providing provides meals to senior citizens age 60 and over at four meals sites in Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Whiteside counties, including Mest Manor in Savanna.
GRO is in the process of finalizing the purchase of the former Pool 13 restaurant at 411 Main St. in downtown Savanna. As soon as the purchase is completed, GRO officials said they will undertake some renovations in the former restaurant and Golden Meals will relocate its meal preparation and delivery service from Mest Manor to The Table's new kitchen facility.
In addition, GRO will be opening a new resale shop that will be known as the Classy Closet next door at 413 Main St. The new shop will feature quality clothing for men, women and children and small household goods.
“Much information will be coming your way soon on both of these new and exciting projects,” said the Rev. Gary Panetta, “but right now we need your help locating some accessories to get these projects up and running. Any help you can provide in locating the following items would be greatly appreciated:
•Clothing display racks.
•Display tables or cabinets.
•Shelving, both wall mounted and free standing.
•Kitchen cabinets, both wall mounted and base cabinets.
•Clothing hangers.
“If you are aware of any businesses or stores that are downsizing or closing and may have any of these items available, please let us know,” said Rev. Panetta. “Or perhaps you are remodeling and have some sturdy cabinets, shelving units, etc. that are in good condition. We may be able to repurpose them in our new ventures.
“Please call, text or email Dave Engaldo at 815-666-7598 or dengaldo@yahoo.com. Your help is greatly appreciated.”