St. John The Baptist Knights of Columbus and the Savanna Times Theater will present the movie “Jeremiah,” based upon the Biblical Old Testament prophet, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
The movie is free to the public and is suitable for children. Popcorn and refreshments are available for purchase. The movie is a continuing ministry by the Savanna KC’s in service to the local communities.
“Jeremiah” is the story of one man's journey with God, even through extremely difficult circumstances. Jeremiah is called upon by God to forewarn the inhabitants of Jerusalem of the punishment the city will face if they do not tear down the false idols.
Being God's prophet is a difficult mission for Jeremiah as he has to forsake his own love and face wrath and rejection from the citizens of Jerusalem. However, with his faith in God, Jeremiah's prophecies come true, including the destruction of Jerusalem and the enslavement of the King and inhabitants.