Free music classes offered in Savanna, MC

Free music classes starting in mid-September will be offered in Savanna and Mount Carroll.
Instructor Jo Lynn Kruse said students will learn how to count rhythms, read notes, proper singing technics, about composers, instruments of the orchestra, and sing various styles of songs such as educational rhyming songs, movement in songs, folksongs, camp songs, songs holiday songs and faith based songs.
Any student enrolled in any school or home schooled in Carroll County age 2 and over is invited to participate.
In Savanna, classes will be offered every Tuesday at 4 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 at Bridges of Carroll County on the 400 block Main Street, next to the Classy Closet.
In Mount Carroll, classes will be offered every Thursday at 4 p.m. beginning Sept. 15 at the First Lutheran Church on Clay Street, one block north of the Dairy Queen. Classes are 45 minutes in length.
Anyone interested in their participating may contact Kruse at 815-213-0330 or bjkruse2004@gmail.com. Include name, phone number, and email address. Classes are free but donations are accepted at the Great River Outreach/ Bridges website: https://greatriveroutreach.com. Enrollment is open through the month of September for the first semester.
Kruse is a former K-12 general and vocal music teacher with 25 years experience. She has participated as a judge for solo and ensemble and organization Contest for 17-plus years and an adult church choir director for over 20 years.
She is self-taught on guitar and piano and has played for over 50 years. She is currently a substitute teacher in Carroll County school districts and the church musician at First Lutheran Church in Mount Carroll.