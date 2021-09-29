West Carroll High School Student Council members are busy getting activities and events ready for the 2021 Homecoming experience Oct. 4-8 and ending with the dance Saturday night, Oct. 9.
The Homecoming theme is “Road Trip, There is No Place Like Homecoming.”
Activities for Spirit Week include special "Dress-up Days" for the student body and staff:
Monday—Welcome Home to Massey Field/Spirit Day; Tuesday—New York/Dream Job or Pay Day; Wednesday—California/Hippie Day; Thursday—Florida/Disney or Cartoon Character Day; Friday—Louisiana/Class Color Day.
The Homecoming parade begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, in downtown Savanna.
The parade will proceed from the old Shopko parking lot, through the alley between Sullivan’s and Jo-Carroll Energy onto Third Street, turn onto Division Street and then south on Main Street, ending back at the marina entrance.
Those driving convertibles and the fire trucks are asked to pull behind Shopko for line-up along with class floats.
When lining up for the parade, participants are asked make sure they are facing the alley for easier line-up. Those who need to park in that parking lot are asked not to park near parade entries.
Spectators are encouraged to not park in the Shopko parking lot due to traffic congestion.
The homecoming football game against the Lena-Winslow Panthers will be played at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
The homecoming volleyball game against the Warren Warriors will be played Thursday, Oct. 7, with the varsity starting around 7:15 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned before the varsity match.
Homecoming Week festivities will culminate on Saturday, Oct. 9, with the dance from 7-10 p.m.
Local civic organizations and boosters are welcomed and encouraged to support the students through the parade and other related activities. Non-school groups are encouraged to participate in the parade, but they should have some theme, sign, etc. that pertains to Homecoming.
Those who would like to join the parade may contact the WCHS student council advisor. No political person or group will be allowed.