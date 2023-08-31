SAVANNA—The Answer Fitness, Tanning, & Physical Therapy will hold its 12th annual Walking to GRO fundraiser Friday, Sept. 15, at 319 Main St., Savanna.
Money raised will benefit the Great River Outreach (GRO).
Mark Klein, owner, and John Voelz, physical therapist, along with staff and fitness members will be out front of the business from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. walking on treadmills for GRO.
Donations may be made by driving by and placing a donation in a bucket or mailing a check, made out to GRO, to 319 Main St., Savanna, IL 61074.
There are four levels of sponsorship—Platinum, $500 and up; Gold, $100-$499; Silver, $50-$99; Bronze, $49 and under.
“Donations are tax deductible and will be put to immediate use serving the need right here in our own community,” said Klein. “The Answer donates all proceeds generated by the drive to GRO.”
GRO provides hot meals, fellowship and spiritual uplifting during the holiday season and throughout the year. Donations help support the new consolidated location on Savanna’s Main Street — Bridges Community Center, The Table (new location for NICAA Golden Meals) and Classy Closet Re-Sale Shop.
Added Klein, “This is a community effort. Walking for GRO takes place at The Answer, but it is the support of everyone working together that makes it happen.”
For more information, call The Answer Fitness, Tanning, & Physical Therapy at 815-273-3747.