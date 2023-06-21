Savanna will be celebrating the Fourth of July on Sunday, July 2.
The Fourth of July parade steps off at 6 p.m. Line-up starts at the former Shopko parking lot at 5 p.m. with the parade heading north on Third Street to Division and then south down Main Street.
Local residents, organizations and businesses are encouraged to participate in the parade along with decorated bicycles.
“We’d love to have every group that wants to celebrate living in this, the greatest nation in the history of mankind,” said Mayor Val Gunnarsson. “We want lots and lots of flags.”
Anyone who wants to take part in the parade may contact Mayor Gunnarsson at mayor@savanna-il.us.
Food items will be sold by the Savanna Lions Club prior to the fireworks display at the West Carroll High School. Fireworks display will begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.
The Savanna Fire Department will be collecting donations at the event and along Longmoor Avenue.
Everyone attending is asked to leave fireworks at home or they will be confiscated. Due to state laws, seating will not be permitted on the east and west sides of the football field.
Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or a blanket and bug spray.
Monetary donations may be sent to the City of Savanna, 333 Chicago Ave., Savanna, Ill., 61074.