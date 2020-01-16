The 2020 Winter Concert Series at Music at 409 North Main in downtown Mount Carroll begins Thursday, Jan. 23, continuing for eight consecutive weeks.
Concerts are scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. every Thursday from mid-January through mid-March at Riverview Antiques/Tina’s Ice Cream Shoppe.
There is seating on the different levels, but those attending must be able to climb stairs as it is not handicapped accessible.
Musicians will be donating their time and talent, but a free-will collection will be taken with all money collected give to the performing act.
The 2020 performance schedule includes:
•Jan. 23—Hayley Miller.
•Jan. 30—Chad Elliott.
•Feb. 6—Dan Peart.
•Feb. 13—Finding Home.
•Feb. 20—No Worries.
•Feb. 27—Elizabeth Mary.
•March 5—Jacquie Miller with Riley Miller.
•March 12—Ardy Michaels.