Everyone is welcome to a mix of traditional and contemporary, informal Lent series that begins in Savanna with Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, and continues through Good Friday, April 10.
The series is presented by the Savanna Interchurch Council, which consists of St. John's Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Community Church, and Iglesia Cristo La Luz.
First Lutheran Church of Mount Carroll, although not a member of the Interchurch Council, will also participate.
Ash Wednesday services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at First United Methodist Church, 2100 Chicago Ave. Pastor Joey Garcea will lead services and administer ashes with other members of the Interchurch Council.
Good Friday Services will be held at noon Friday, April 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 502 Third St. Pastor Gary Panetta will lead services with other members of the Interchurch Council.
In addition, informal worship services featuring Gone Fishin' and other acoustic music will be featured each Wednesday at The Table, 926 Viaduct Rd.
Worship services at The Table begin at 6 p.m. with soup and bread, followed by contemporary music, singing, and short message at 7 p.m.
Schedule for worship services at The Table:
•Parson Bob Stark of First Lutheran Church leads services on March 4.
•Pastor Narda Alvelo of Iglesia Cristo La Luz leads services on March 11. Gone Fishin' is the featured the music.
•Pastor Gary Panetta of First Presbyterian Church will lead services on March 18. Gone Fishin' is the featured music.
•Pastor Joey Garcea of First United Methodist Church will lead services March 25.
•Father Moises Apostol of St. John's Catholic Church will lead services April 1.