The West Carroll Education Foundation Radiothon is scheduled for 8-11 a.m. Friday, May 7, broadcast live over WCCI (100.3 FM). This year’s goal is $25,000 and funds raised help support teachers in their classroom projects, field trips, equipment and numerous other academic endeavors throughout the year as well as to support technology for remote learning. Call 815-273-9273 or stop in that day at any of the district buildings to make a donation. You can also drop off a donation or mail a one to any West Carroll School in care of the West Carroll Educational Foundation. West Carroll High School students promoting the radiothon are, from left, Madison Haynes, Katie McGinnis, Scott Beyer, Lily O’Connor and Corey Johnston.