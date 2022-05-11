The Mount Carroll Chamber of Commerce and the Farmers Market will hold the first annual
Plant Sale from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 14.
The community event will be held in the parking lot by Tina's Ice Cream Shoppe, 409 N. Main St., downtown Mount Carroll.
Many favorite Farmers Market vendors as well as several new vendors will be selling a large variety of indoor and outdoor plants, vegetables, herbs and flowers. Some vendors will also be swapping and sharing plants with customers.
The Deep Purple Dream Team will have soup and sandwiches for sale, with proceeds going to the Cancer Relay for Life group.
Carroll Mountain Coffee Co. will sell hot coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced hibiscus tea, biscotti, scones, cinnamon rolls and peanut butter power bars.
Anyone interested in having a booth at the Plant Sale is invited to sell or give away their plants.
For more information about this first-time event, check the Mount Carroll Farmers Market Facebook page or contact Farmers Market Manager Karen Ehlers at FarmersMarketMtC@gmail.com.