SAVANNA—Classy Closet, 415 Main St. in downtown Savanna, is announcing new hours.
The high-end resale clothing shop will now be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
All proceeds from the store are used to support the programs of the Great River Outreach which benefit the Savanna community and the surrounding towns in Carroll County.
"If you need clothing of any kind — men's, women's, children's, please consider making Classy Closet your first stop," said Pastor Gary Panetta of Savanna, who is a Great River Outreach board member.
"Classy Closet is for everybody and everybody is welcome to shop here,” said Pastor Panetta. “Please consider whatever you buy here as a way of making a donation to the Great River Outreach and therefore the betterment of Savanna and Carroll County."
Classy Closet continues to seek volunteers, Panetta said. Clerks to man the store are especially needed.
Clothing donations can be dropped any time the store is open. New or gently used clean clothing is greatly appreciated.
Anyone interested in volunteering may call Kathy Moore at 563-320-9272.