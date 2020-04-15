Weekend rainfall impacts Mississippi River flooding

The National Weather Service upgraded its Mississippi River flooding forecasts because of last weekend’s rainfall to the next level of severity, predicting moderate flooding for Fulton Lock and Dam 13. “These rises weren’t much and we don’t expect last weekend’s rain to cause significant changes,” the NWS-Quad Cities said in a news release. “We are expecting the impacts of this precipitation to the river levels to cause a slight rise, longer time at crest height, and slower recession or a period where it levels off or even rises a bit later this week.” This Marquette Park flooding scene was taken Monday, April 13.