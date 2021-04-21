By SAMANTHA PIDDE
The City of Mount Carroll continues to move forward with planning a community center with money from the William J. Davis Trust.
After discussion at previous meetings, a feasibility study for the project was approved at the Tuesday, April 13, Mount Carroll City Council meeting.
The purpose of the study is to involve the community through focus groups and meetings; evaluate several properties for a location for the center; create a site development plan and a project work plan; set cost estimates; and more.
The city received feasibility study proposals from MSA Professional Services, the city's primary engineering provider; Russell Construction and Development from Davenport, Iowa; and Design Perspectives from Naperville.
The costs came in at $10,000 from Russell, $20,000 from Design Perspectives and $42,000 from MSA. Mayor Carl Bates said Burbach Aquatics declined to submit a proposal.
Ald. Mike Risko has been vocal in his support of Design Perspectives and reiterated that he felt the company is well qualified. However, he acknowledged that $20,000 is a lot of money and said he felt Russell was offering the same services for half the price. He also noted that Russell is the company doing the current Phase One work at Shimer Square.
"They're real invested in the community," Risko said about Russell Construction and Development.
Ald. Joe Grim asked Bates to confirm that Russell is going to evaluate potential properties as well, which the mayor did.
Grim was hesitant to make a decision that night, saying, "We ought to make them sing for their supper a little,” to which Mayor Bates asked, "Candidly, for what reason?"
Grim noted t hat representatives from MSA attend almost every council meeting and Todd Stanton from Design Perspectives came last summer, but he has not seen anyone from Russell at a council meeting.
Risko said the council keeps pushing the matter down the road, saying council members cannot keep "twiddling our fingers."
Added Risko, "I'd like to keep this project going. We've got a lot to do."
A motion was made by Risko and seconded by Ald. Doug Bergren to accept the proposal from Russell for a feasibility study at a cost of $10,000. The motion was approved 4-1, with Risko, Bergren, Jeff Elliott and Paul Kaczmarski voting yes. Grim voted no.
In a related matter, the council unanimously approved establishing an account at the Savanna-Thomson State Bank for Davis Trust funds. The city is expected to receive approximately $12 million. Trustees for the Davis Trust approved releasing $1 million to the city to allow for payment of planning costs, as well as a pledge to the library's current expansion project, which was unanimously approved by the City Council in February.